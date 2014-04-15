Singer Jennifer Hudson is ready to get her sexy on with her new album. In effort to prove her sexiness, J-Hud drops the sexy jam called “Walk It Out.” Produced by and featuring Timbaland, “Walk It Out” finds the Academy Award winner putting on her sexiest outfitso that her an can take it off during sexy time.

On the track, Jennifer Hudson sings, “Now boy you talkin’ good sh*t, and I swear that you can get it.” This is sure to heat up bedrooms across the world.

Check the song below.

Jennifer Hudson ‘Walk It Out’ On Sexy New Song was originally published on theurbandaily.com