Teenager Adds Epic Tattoo Fail To His To-Do List

Hey guys @jjonthemic here! I don’t know exactly what to say about this teenage boy who decided it was a sensible idea to partake in an ultimatum with his friends. His options were to either get a Barbie tattooed on his butt or a McDonalds receipt on his arm.

Neither are fitting choices but this kid went with the latter choice of a large fry and McDouble in a very precise tattoo placed on his arm.

I learned of this bafoonery through huffingtonpost.com, click here to see the tattoo for yourself. You lovin’ it or not so much?

