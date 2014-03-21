CLOSE
Sugar Land Workplace Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 2 at Large [AUDIO]

Sugar Land Surveillance

Two Sugar Land business shooting suspects and their getaway vehicle are seen in surveillance images

(SUGAR LAND, TX) — Four schools were locked down Friday in Fort Bend Independent School District following a fatal shooting at a business in Sugar Land, and the suspects are still on the run.

According to Sugar Land police, the shooting happened around 9am at Global Casework Manufacturing in the 900 block of Industrial Boulevard.

Police Marlon Alexander Palencia Castaneda, 33, of Houston, was at work when two Hispanic men who are not employed by the business approached him in the warehouse, engaged in argument and shot him in the chest. He died at the scene.

Fort Bend ISD officials told us Lakeview Elementary, Sugar Mill Elementary, Sugar Land Middle School, M.R. Woods Center for Learning and the Fort Bend ISD Distribution Center sheltered in place as a precaution. The directive was lifted shortly after 11am.

Police said one suspect was wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans, and the other was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.  They were seen on surveillance video leaving in a light-colored Acura SUV. They remain at large.

The Sugar Land Police Department is asking for help locating the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call SLPD at 281-275-2500 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).

