Lamar Odom Is Keeping Hope Alive: ‘I Want To Make It Work With Khloe’

Call him a hopeless romantic or whatever you’d like, but Lamar Odom is determined to win back his estranged wife.

During a recent interview with In Touch magazine, the former NBA star said he refuses to give up on his marriage, despite Khloe Kardashian’s divorce filing over three months ago. “I want to make it work with Khloe,” he told the publication at a hotel in New York City, where he’s undergoing physical therapy.

“I’m going to see Khloe,” he added. “I’m going to see her soon.”

Odom, who suffered a back injured while playing basketball overseas in Spain, said he’s currently “focusing on getting better.”

This wasn’t the first time he disregarded Khloe’s request for divorce. In February, he told Spanish reporters: “I love my wife…She will always be my wife no matter what.”

“The Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star filed to end her marriage of four years, citing irreconcilable differences, back in December. During a radio interview with Australia’s 2Day FM “Breakfast With the Stars” on Tuesday, March 17, she said the breakup has been a process.

“It’s definitely not anything I’m through,” the 29-year-old said. “I’m going through it, but I’m not through it.”

“It’s really hard to watch yourself on TV,” she explained. “It’s definitely different in that the world has to watch, too. It’s definitely not the easiest thing to do, but it’s what my life is.”

The superstar went on to say that she’s relied on her friends and family during this difficult time. “I have the same friends that I’ve had for 15 years. I think also, just by having each other, as soon as one of us gets a big head, we shoot the other one down,” she said of living in the public eye. “That’s the beauty about having brothers and sisters. I just don’t believe the hype.”

