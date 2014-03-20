Jimmy Henchman’s Son Responds To 50 Cent Diss

Rapper 50 Cent lives for some drama. After airing out his issues with the former members of G-Unit and Steve Stoute, 50 Cent released a record called “Hold On.” On the song, he takes a shot at Jimmy Henchman by referencing a 2007 incident where he allegedly had four of his goons assault Henchman’s then 14-year-old son. Jimmy Henchman’s son heard 50 Cent’s “Hold On” and has responded with a statement.

On the song “Hold On,” 50 Cent spits, “On the phone I heard ‘Ya smacked the shit outta a kid/ /Now Jimmy got life/Gonna smack him again.” 50 Cent blatantly mocks getting people to assault a teenager and he laughs at the elder Jimmy Henchman getting sentenced to life in prison.

Jimmy Henchman Jr. responded to the song in a statement to AllHipHop.com. The younger Henchman said:

“First and foremost, when is it cool for four grown men in their 30′s to surround and hit a 14 year-old middle school kid? The incident in 2007 was a bad situation I didn’t deserve, and seven years later it’s now being made fun of in a record? What real gangster condones grown men assaulting a minor or a young man who has no involvement in the beef? Plus, these guys have kids of their own, and they should know better!” “Secondly, who gets credit for trying to diss a man who is currently down and in no position to defend himself at this moment? It’s so easy to try to kick a man when he is down. What “real” street person applauds when a person is fighting against the same corrupt and prejudice system that has incarcerated a lot of black men? I guess that’s how some “gangster rappers” build their credibility… At the end of the day we are not catering to any negativity on our side and we have much bigger things to put our energy into.”

While Jimmy Henchman may not be the most savory character in the business of Hip-Hop, it’s never okay to involve innocent children in a war of words or anything else. 50 Cent needs to chill with this mess.

