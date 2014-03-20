Sylvia Rhone Takes Seat As President Of Epic Records

Sylvia Rhone has been named President of Epic Records, it was announced today by Antonio L.A. Reid, Chairman & CEO of Epic Records.

In this new role, Rhone will report to Reid and work in close coordination with him in overseeing the overall management and operations of Epic.

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Vested in Culture (VIC), Rhone’s joint venture with Epic launched last year, will remain an imprint of the label.

“I am deeply honored and extremely lucky to have the super-talented, legendary Sylvia Rhone take the lead as President of Epic Records,” said Reid. “Having worked closely with her for two years, I’ve witnessed firsthand how she shares a passion for an artists-first culture. I look forward with genuine enthusiasm to the next chapter of Epic Records.”

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to expand my relationship with the talented team and the amazing artists at Epic,” said Rhone. “What makes this opportunity different from any other is my partnership with renowned music executive L.A. Reid. I’m looking forward to what I think will be the finest chapter in my career.”

Prior to joining the Sony Music family in 2013, Rhone held a number of senior executive roles in the music industry. She previously served as President of Universal Motown Records, overseeing a roster of breakthrough, best-selling artists, including Lil Wayne and the YMCMB roster of gold, platinum and multi-platinum artists, Kid Cudi, Akon, Erykah Badu, Nelly, Melanie Fiona and the legendary Stevie Wonder. Before that, she served as Chairman/CEO of the Elektra Entertainment Group (EEG), where she was responsible for the breakout success of Missy Elliott, Metallica, Busta Rhymes, Natalie Merchant, En Vogue, Staind, Tracy Chapman, Jason Mraz, Yolanda Adams, Third Eye Blind, Gerald Levert, Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Fabolous, among many others.

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

August Alsina Gives Us His ‘Testimony’ [TRACKLIST]

Jhene Aiko Describes An ‘Afternoon Dream’ [NEW MUSIC]

Isaiah Rashad Seeks Help And Reassurance In ‘Heavenly Father’ [VIDEO]

Sylvia Rhone Takes Seat As President Of Epic Records was originally published on theurbandaily.com