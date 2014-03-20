NINETY-NOW: Wu-Tang Clan Release New Track “Keep Watch”

After celebrating the twentieth anniversary of their seminal debut last year, The Wu-Tang Clan have finally made good on their promise to deliver new music. They have just released, “Keep Watch,” the first song from their next album, “A Better Tomorrow,” the long-overdue follow-up to 2007′s “8 Diagrams.”

“Keep Watch” has everything fans of the clan have come to love from the Wu. Method Man, Inspectah Deck, GZA, Capadonna and singer Nathaniel mash out over the beat by producer 88 Keys, who channels the spirit of the Wu with chain gang inspired percussion, mini chord guitar stabs and filtered wails of resistance.

Noticeable absent are Raekwon and Ghostface Killah. The Chef has gone on record saying that he has not recorded anything for “A Better Tomorrow” because ”at the end of the day, I work hard for my paper. I know that I’mma deliver and I’mma make sure that everything that I’m supposed to do I’mma do…but whenever I’m on the dance floor it’s business.”

Listen below:

