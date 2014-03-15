Janelle Monae: All Sides Of Black Women Should Be Showcased [PHOTOS]

Janelle Monae was one of six women on the Women of Vision, Power and Purpose panel at the 20th anniversary of Women’s Empowerment. Prior to joining Angel Taylor, Felicia Scott, Jessica Reedy, Michelle Williams and Pastor Monica Haskell for the conversation, Janelle spoke with K97.5′s Brian Dawson about her passion and purpose – empowering women.

Monae says her current project, “Electric Lady,” celebrates bold, brave women who aren’t afraid to be the change they see in the world. She says she shared the stage on the project with women who she calls electric, including Solange Knowles, Erykah Badu, and Esperanza Spaulding. She says the project offers a different perspective on what it means to be a black woman in America. “We aren’t a monolithic group and all sides of us should be recognized.”

Her final message: “Let’s start a revolution. Let’s do something so the next generation of young girls won’t have the same challenges that we face today.”

More WE 2014

