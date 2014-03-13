Janelle Monae To Appear At The 20th WEM Expo On Saturday

Janelle Monae is definitely making a name for herself in the music industry. Her sophomore album Electric Lady is in stores and she had the opportunity to work with Miguel, Solange Knowles and even the legendary Prince on her album. She’s a talented artist way before her time, could she be an Android from the future?

Monae will make an appearance at the 20th WEM Expo, Saturday March 15, at the PNC Arena. For Tickets.

Check out Janelle Monae interview recorded last year.

Interview with Janelle Monae

Check out the video for “Queen” featuring Erykah Badu.

Jodi Berry Posted March 13, 2014

