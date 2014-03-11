Why Jay Z Will Not Be Kanye West’s Best Man [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Gary With Da Tea is reporting Jay Z will NOT be Kanye West‘s best man. Could Jay Z’s reason have something to do with Beyonce? Listen to Gary’s Tea to find out!
Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
