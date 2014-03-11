CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Why Jay Z Will Not Be Kanye West’s Best Man [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Gary With Da Tea is reporting Jay Z will NOT be Kanye West‘s best man.  Could Jay Z’s reason have something to do with Beyonce? Listen to Gary’s Tea to find out!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Multi-Million Dollar Prenup Details Revealed

RELATED: What Kim Kardashian Must Stop Doing Before Kanye West Will Marry Her [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Kanye West & Kim K Won’t Make It Down The Aisle [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Why Jay Z Will Not Be Kanye West’s Best Man [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Beyonce. Jay-Z , Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , jay z , Jay Z Kanye , Jay Z Kanye best man , kanye west , Kim Kardashian Kanye West wedding

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 2 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close