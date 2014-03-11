Gary With Da Tea is reporting Jay Z will NOT be Kanye West‘s best man. Could Jay Z’s reason have something to do with Beyonce? Listen to Gary’s Tea to find out!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Multi-Million Dollar Prenup Details Revealed

RELATED: What Kim Kardashian Must Stop Doing Before Kanye West Will Marry Her [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Kanye West & Kim K Won’t Make It Down The Aisle [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Why Jay Z Will Not Be Kanye West’s Best Man [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com