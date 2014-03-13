CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Sebastian Mikael Wants To Make It last ‘Forever’ [VIDEO]

sebastian-mikael-videoUp and coming R&B singer Sebastian Mikael is a man who is willing to work for everything he has. His work ethic shows up in every facet of his life. However, for the video for his song “Forever,” Mikael proves he is going to fight for his girlfriend despite the relationship being on its last legs.

Check out the Slip-N-Slide Records artist’s video that aims to show couples the beauty of working hard to maintain a healthy relationship.

