Robin Thicke Publicly Pleads For Paula Patton’s Forgiveness, Again

There is no shame in Robin Thicke’s game. The blue-eyed soul star is fighting for his marriage and wants the world to know.

The “Lost Without You” singer pleaded for Paula Patton’s forgiveness during a sold-out concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden this weekend. Thicke, who announced his separation from his wife of nearly nine years last month, told the audience that “there’s nothing more important than love.”

“We all want to strive to do great and have a great career and make our parents and our fiends proud. But once you get there, if you don’t have nobody to share it with it don’t mean much,” he said. “One thing I learned about love is if you find that special person, that special someone, you got to do whatever it takes — never give up — do whatever it takes to make it right.”

He went on to say “we gotta learn to forgive each other.”

“We gotta learn to love each other no matter who it is in your family or relationship,” he explained, “because you’re always going need your friends and family though the good times and the bad times.”

This wasn’t the first time the R&B crooner confessed his love for Paula on stage. During a show in Fairfax, Va. two weeks ago, Robin said, “I’m trying to get my girl back.”

“For y’all that don’t know, me and my wife separated but I’m trying to get my girl back,” the 36-year-old told the crowd. “She’s a good woman.”

“I’m going to need you guys to help me through this,” he added.

