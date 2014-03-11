Nappy DJ Needles, the mad scientist behind last years “A Tribe Called Kast” blend mix, is back with another set of head nodding, left field blends featuring the vocals of the late Notorious B.I.G and instrumentation from Phonte and Nicolay’s debut as The Foreign Exchange, “Connected.”

“Just a lil something to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.’s debut and the 10th anniversary of The Foreign Exchange’s debut,” he writes of the collection. “Please to enjoy.”

The ethereal soundscapes of The Foreign Exchange do well to filter out the aggression in Big’s vocals allowing the often overlooked reflective nature of his rhymes to shine through. “Hypnotize The Blues” may be the most seamless of the bunch but they are all worth a spin.

RELATED:

If Marvin Gaye & Mos Def Made An Album, “Yasiin Gaye” [DOWNLOAD]

When Sesame Street Meets The Juice Crew +6 More Monster Mash-Ups

What If A Tribe Called Quest And The Pharcyde Did An Album?

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Ghetto Blastic Presents: “The Notorious Exchange” [DOWNLOAD] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jerry L. Barrow, Senior Editor Posted March 11, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: