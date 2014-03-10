Ariana Grande Tributes Whitney Houston At White House [VIDEO]

Pop singer Ariana Grande has ben hailed as the next big diva to hit the music scene. At a recent “Women of Soul” concert held at the White House, Grande proved all of the praise true. The 20-year-old brought the intimate audience to their feet with performances of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” “Tattooed Heart,” and “Proud Mary.”

Clad in a floor-length black dress, Ariana walked to the stage and melted hearts when she asked the crowd and the First Couple how they were doing. “Mr. President, Mrs. Obama, what’s up, how are ya? What’s up? It’s all good?”

After the brief laugh, Grande launched into Whitney Houston’s hit song “I Have Nothing.” The young chanteuse got a standing ovation from the audience. Patti LaBelle even gave her the “Chile, I’m scared of you” look. Later, Ariana made her way back to the stage to perform her single “Tattooed Heart” from her album “Yours Truly,” which got another standing ovation.

For the concert’s finale, Ariana Grande joined Jill Scott, “The Voice” winner Tessanne Chin, Melissa Etheridge, Patti LaBelle, and Janelle Monae for a fun performance of Ike and Tina Turner’s signature hit “Proud Mary.”

Check the video of Grande’s three performances below. Be sure to catch the full concert when the “Women of Soul: In Performance at the White House” concert airs on PBS April 7th.

