Da Brat Wants Sequel To 90s Hit ‘Ladies Night’

So So Def rapper Da Brat was one of the biggest female rappers in the 90s. She is the first female solo artist to go platinum with her debut album “Funkdafied” and saw loads of success with Lil Kim and others with the hit song “Ladies Night.” Nearly, 20 years after the song was first recorded, Da Brat is saying she wants to do a sequel with the ladies.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Da Brat recalled the great memories she had from the making of the song and video with Lil Kim, Left Eye, Missy Elliott, and Angie Martinez. Da Brat said, “The whole experience was amazing. It was like a big-ass cookout with everybody there eating, drinking and having fun. Lance Rivera put that together, with the support of all our labels. I still watch it and say, ‘Wow I wish we can do this again,’ but in a bigger way. I don’t want to do it again and it look like a bootleg of ‘Ladies Night.’ I want us to all be on the top of our game like we were back then and make a part two but have it be bigger and better. I want us female[s] to unite and do something that would knock the world off its feet.”

If Da Brat got all of the women from the original “Ladies Night” to do another song, do you think it would be as successful as that one? And who would you want them to replace Left Eye with?

