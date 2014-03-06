CLOSE
National
Home

PM BUZZ: Meet Lupita’s Boo; Don’t Touch Prince’s Hair; The Carters’ Date Night & More…

1 reads
Leave a comment

Lupita Nyong’o is definitely not dating “Dallas Buyer’s Club” star Jared Leto because she’s in a relationship with conscious Somalian rapper K’naan. The two were spotted holding each other as Lupita made her promotional rounds after winning “Best Supporting Actress” at the 2014 Academy Awards for her role as Patsey in the film “12 Years A Slave.”

Lupita, who admitted that she didn’t let anyone hold her golden trophy, allowed K’naan hold carry it as she visited “Live With Michael and Kelly.” K’naan who struck musical success in to 2010 with his song “Waving Flag,” doesn’t mind playing the background. “Me and @lupitanyongo without flash. #proudtobeunseen #protestingflash #lightingequality #causesthatdontexist #butshould,” he wrote on Instagram.

Check out the couple chilling without all of the flashing lights.

We love them!

UP NEXT: Don’t Touch Prince’s Hair

PM BUZZ: Meet Lupita’s Boo; Don’t Touch Prince’s Hair; The Carters’ Date Night & More… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

beyonce , jay z , Lupita Nyong’o , prince

1 2 3 4Next page »

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 2 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close