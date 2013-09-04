0 reads Leave a comment
Brussels sprouts are a cultivar of the same species that includes cabbage, collard greens, broccoli, kale, and kohlrabi; they are cruciferous. They contain good amounts of vitamin A, vitamin C, folic acid and dietary fibre.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed and yellow leaves removed
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Read: How To Make Crock Pot Baked Beans
How To Make Roasted Brussel Sprouts was originally published on elev8.com
Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours