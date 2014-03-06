CLOSE
A Day In The Life With Rickey Smiley [VIDEO]

You no longer have to wonder what it’s like to be Rickey Smiley. Find out for yourself! Watch the video below to see a day in the life of Rickey Smiley from being a radio personality to an actor and executive producer of his own show. Plus, see how he transforms into Bernice Jenkins!

A Day In The Life With Rickey Smiley [VIDEO]

