Greg Leakes’ Criminal Past Exposed [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

First Apollo, then Peter, and now Greg? It looks like “Real Housewives of Atlanta” husbands have more drama than the wives. Gary With Da Tea is reporting NeNe Leakes husband’s criminal past is being exposed. Listen to  Gary’s Tea in the audio player to find out what crimes he’s accused of committing! 

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

