Is Rehab Helping Chris Brown’s Anger Management Issues? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

It’s hard to believe, but Chris Brown has been in rehab for almost two months. According to HeadKrack, Chris says he’s now cool with Rihanna and Drake‘s relationship. Has rehab turned over a new leaf for Chris Brown? Listen to HeadKrack‘s Hip-Hop Spot to find out if rehab really helped his anger management issues!

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot

Is Rehab Helping Chris Brown's Anger Management Issues? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

