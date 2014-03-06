Laurieann Gibson Transforms Into Harlee In New Video

Famed choreographer Laurieann Gibson is ready to make a transition. She is no longer Laurieann Gibson. She has transformed herself into the singer/dancer named Harlee. Harlee has a new video for the dance track “Dream Warriors.”

The visual finds Harlee being held captive by who she calls the Dream Killers. She escapes and then meets up with her gang of Dream Warriors for an epic dance revolution in a post-apocalyptic world. Akon lends his vocals to the song and makes an appearance in the clip as a motivational leader alongside Harlee.

While it should be applauded that Gibson is chasing her dreams of being a singer, I’m going to need her to come a little harder. But that’s just me. What do you think of the song and video? Should Laurieann Gibson continue to pursue music or just stick to choreography?

