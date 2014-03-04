Women’s Empowerment artist, Chrisette Michele has the critics raving about her music and her style. She sings in a jazz style reminiscent of singers such as Sarah Vaughn, Jill Scott, Macy Gray, Erykah Badu, and Ella Fitzgerald. The Grammy Award winning artist performs at this year’s Women’s empowerment Expo, March 15th, PNC Arena. For more details on WEM 2014.

What’s your favorite Chrisette Michele song(s)

[youtube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flK2tqusitk&w=560&h=315%5D

The many styles of Chrisette Michele

Chrisette Michele Songs [POLL] was originally published on foxync.com

Jodi Berry Posted March 4, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: