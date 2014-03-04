CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Chrisette Michele Songs [POLL]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Women’s Empowerment artist, Chrisette Michele has the critics raving about her music and her style. She sings in a jazz style reminiscent of singers such as Sarah Vaughn, Jill Scott, Macy Gray, Erykah Badu, and Ella Fitzgerald. The Grammy Award winning artist performs at this year’s Women’s empowerment Expo, March 15th, PNC Arena. For more details on WEM 2014.

What’s your favorite Chrisette Michele song(s)

[youtube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flK2tqusitk&w=560&h=315%5D

The many styles of Chrisette Michele

Chrisette Michele Songs [POLL] was originally published on foxync.com

gospel , jazz , producer , R&B singer , singer-songwriter

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 2 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close