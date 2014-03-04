Ron Isley Performing At The 20th Women’s Empowerment Expo On Saturday

How would you describe Ron Isley. Iconic. Legendary a Trailblazer who continues to re-invent himself. These are some of the words to describe living legend Ron Isley. The legendary Isley, will bring his signature tenor voice to the 20th anniversary of Women’s Empowerment, March 15th at the PNC arena in Raleigh. Tickets are going fast get yours today.

When I last talked with Ron Isley last year about his new album “This Song Is for You,” he was elated to work with great talent like Kem. Check out the video for the first single, “Favorite Thing” with Ron Isley and Kem.

