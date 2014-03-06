Is This Who Sparked The Pharrell Williams Album Cover Controversy? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Pharrell came under fire for his “G I R L” album cover. Despite it being an amazing album, people weren’t feeling the lack of dark-skinned girls on the cover. It turns out one of hip hop’s most respected journalist is the one who sparked the drama. Listen to HeadKrack‘s Hip-Hop Spot to find out who got everyone talking!

