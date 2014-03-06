Talib Kweli Takes It Back To ’89 In “Rare Portraits” [MUSIC VIDEO]

If you haven’t gotten a hold of Talib Kweli’s latest album “Gravitas” yet, the Brooklyn MC slices off another visual from the set for the cut “Rare Portraits.”

The video is a carefully produced collage of archival footage, performances on tour and live tracking shots of him spitting over the Oh No produced track. With the video clips from his collaborations with Kanye West and Mos Def to rocking stages today this also serves as a nice primer for those who don’t appreciate the impact he’s had on the rap music game.

1989 was the number, the year that I started rhyming From Brooklyn to Staten Island them Decepticons was wildin’ Music soothing but the imagery violent as bomb threats Therapy for the prison industrial complex

Jerry L. Barrow, Senior Editor Posted March 6, 2014

