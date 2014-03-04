CLOSE
Did Robin Thicke’s Career Destroy His Marriage? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Robin Thicke‘s career might be what caused Paula Patton to leave him. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear how this might all stem from his much talked about performance with Miley Cyrus at the VMAs

