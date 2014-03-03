President Obama took time out of his busy schedule make a special video in support of his wife’s “Let’s Move” campaign. The POTUS and Vice President Joe Biden showed off their athleticism in a minute-long clip released early Friday morning.

MUST READ: Just When We Thought We Couldn’t Love Michelle Obama Anymore She Spits A Rap! [VIDEO]

“Mr. President, you ready to move?” Biden asked upon entering the Oval Office. Mr. Obama replied, “Let’s do this thing. Let’s move.”

The political duo showed off the themes of First Lady Michelle Obama’s initiative by taking a jog around the West Wing and drinking plenty of water. They completed both tasks in their nine-to-five clothes, dress shoes, ties, slacks and all.

Mrs. Obama celebrated the fourth anniversary of her Let’s Move’s program this week. Other parts of her promotional campaign included an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and an upcoming appearance on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation.”

MUST READ: New Survey Ranks Michelle Obama As The 5th Best First Lady

Check out Mr. Obama’s video below.

RELATED STORIES

Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move Campaign To Release Hip-Hop Album

Eve, Coco Jones, Luke James & More Join Michelle Obama For The Move Your Body PSA [VIDEO]

Check Out This Gallery

President Obama Proves He’s First Lady Michelle Obama’s Biggest Supporter! [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com