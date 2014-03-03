This week has been rough for r&b crooner Robin Thicke since announcing his separation from actress wife Paula Patton.

Rumors of infidelity have plagued Thicke lately with his newly found spotlight in the entertainment world, but he couldn’t hold back his emotions this week as he continued his tour in Washington D.C.. Here’s what he said:

“For those who don’t know, my wife and I separated a few days ago. Yeah… I want everyone in here to know that I’m trying to get my girl back. You know, she told me you should go out there and tell the truth. You should tell them that you are trying to get her back. She’s a good woman, you know. It’s hard to sit here in front of everybody, but you know what I want you to help me with, I want you to help me with this next song. If you got somebody with you tonight that you love, and you appreciate, hold on tight to them. Take care of them. I want to dedicate this song to her. I wrote this about her, and I need y’all help to get through it.”

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Follow @kissrichmond

LIKE KissRichmond On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Robin Thicke Gets Emotional In D.C. was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted March 3, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: