CLOSE
National
Home

How Many African-American Stars Will Be Presenting at the 2014 Academy Awards?

0 reads
Leave a comment

The critically acclaimed film “12 Years a Slave” is expected to rack up at the 2014 Academy Awards but that’s not the only place where we will be represented.

This year’s show boasts a record- breaking 10 African-American presenters including Michael B. Jordan (who was snubbed for an Oscar nod this year), Gabourey Sidibe, Viola Davis and much more.

Find out the entire list of presenters below.

Viola Davis

How Many African-American Stars Will Be Presenting at the 2014 Academy Awards? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Gabourey Sidibe , jamie foxx , kerry washington , Michael B. Jordan , Samuel L. Jackson , sidney poitier , Tyler Perry , viola davis , Whoopi Goldberg , will smith

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 2 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close