Orlando Jones Drops Video For “Thug Music Vol. 1-Play At A Maximum Level” [VIDEO]

The world has known Orlando Jones for just about ever and he has worked on more shows and movies than we can even count. His latest project is different from what most would expect. He is releasing music now and his first video is called “Thug Music Vol. 1 Play At A Maximum Level”. See what Jones had to say about his project below.
“I wrote this song, “Thug Music Vol. 1-Play At A Maximum Level” and the forthcoming “Tainted Love” graphic novel– to explore themes of how our culture has been co-opted and appropriated (sometimes with our implicit endorsement) and then spoon-fed back to us (and society at large).
In selecting “Thug Music Vol. 1-Play At A Maximum Level” as the first release of my musical journey, it’s important to point it it’s not intended to be a Top-40 joint. The sound I’m sharing is raw, evolving and from my soul. Some of you will (hopefully) feel it and others might not find it to their liking. I welcome any constructive criticism; but I’ll be much more interested in what you have to say if you bring your own creative game to the conversation.
Let’s make sure the faces of our fallen aren’t relegated to the dustbin of irrelevancy but instead treated with the same reverence as the faces in that Apple campaign with the quote I am so fond of. It’s the very least we can do!”
Check out the first video below.
