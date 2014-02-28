Marlon Wayans On Paula Patton & Robin Thicke Split: “His Next Album’s Gonna Be Bangin’!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Marlon Wayans visited “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” following Paula Patton‘s announcement that she and Robin Thicke are separating after 20 years together. In this exclusive interview, Marlon Wayans talks about his love for Paula Patton, but thinks that she and Robin Thicke will reconcile.

Marlon Wayans also talks about why Robin Thicke’s next album will be great, and even gives a sample of what a future song by Robin may sound like in this video.

