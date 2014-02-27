How Nicki Minaj Offended Her Male Fans [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Nicki Minaj set the Internet a blaze yet again for her latest track “Lookin A** N****.” While women seem to love the track, men aren’t feeling it all, according to Gary With Da Tea. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear what offended them the most about the single!

