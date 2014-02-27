CLOSE
Black History Month
BY THE NUMBERS: When Idris Elba Broke The Internet

Well all know that Idris Elba kicks ass in acting, posing, smiling and setting thirst traps. But did you know he used to get paid to kick ass for real? See for yourself.

16

The number of letters in his full name, which is Idrissa Akuna Elba.

idris gif what do you think

65

Number of acting credits he has under his belt, including Television.

idris black actor gif

1

The Number of Golden Globe awards he’s won for his hit series, “Luther.”

luthergif

2

Number of times he’s been a drug dealer. Once in real life as a bouncer at the club Carolines and again as Russell “Stringer” Bell from HBO’s “The Wire.”

idris stringer gelcap gif

10,043 (and counting)

The number of Favorites his Tweet “My Bow makes my dick heard every time I smile…is that normal?” received.

