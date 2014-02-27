“CNN vs. Slim Thug” Controversy Sparks Honorary ‘Slim Thug Day’ In Houston

THEBOXHOUSTON.com – Rapper & author Slim Thug received his Letter of Proclamation Tuesday at Houston’s City Hall for ‘Slim Thug Day‘. The holiday was spearheaded by council member Jerry Davis and Mayor Annise Parker and Houston radio station 97.9 The Box.

Now February 25th, will be known as Slim Thug Day in Houston, Texas. Hold up mayne!

97.9 The Box’s Madd Hatta Morning Show catapulted this huge honor after covering the CNN’ Don Lemon vs. Slim Thug story and garnering tons of support from the Houston community.

You can check out how it all came about below, along with all of our media coverage!

