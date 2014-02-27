CLOSE
Black History Month
“CNN vs. Slim Thug” Controversy Sparks Honorary ‘Slim Thug Day’ In Houston

Pictured: Slim Thug (top back center) along with his management team, with Houston Mayor Anisse Parker (center) council member Jerry Davis (back left top), rapper Bun B (left of Parker) and 97.9 The Box morning show The Madd Hatta Morning Show at City Hall to honor Slim Thug for receiving his proclamation for ‘Slim Thug Day’ in Houston, TX. (Credit: KBXX)

THEBOXHOUSTON.com – Rapper & author Slim Thug received his Letter of Proclamation Tuesday at Houston’s City Hall for ‘Slim Thug Day‘. The holiday was spearheaded by council member Jerry Davis and Mayor Annise Parker and Houston radio station  97.9 The Box.  

Now February 25th, will be known as Slim Thug Day in Houston, Texas. Hold up mayne!

97.9 The Box’s Madd Hatta Morning Show catapulted this huge honor after covering the CNN’ Don Lemon  vs. Slim Thug story and garnering tons of support from the Houston community.

You can check out how it all came about below, along with all of our media coverage!

“CNN vs. Slim Thug” Controversy Sparks Honorary ‘Slim Thug Day’ In Houston was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Photos
