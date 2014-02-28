Amerigo Gazaway continues his creative management of a musical fantasy league where he pairs up the best voices of contrasting eras and genres. In his latest “mash-up” he pairs Yasiin Bey (aka the Mighty Mos Def) and the legendary Marvin Gaye for a soul stirring collection called “Yasiin Gaye: The Departure (Side One).”

Amerigo Gazaway’s new *Soul Mates* series continues the theme of his previous work in creating collaborations that never were. On the series’ first installment, the producer unites Brooklyn rapper Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) and soul legend Marvin Gaye for a dream collaboration aptly titled “Yasiin Gaye”. Building the album’s foundation from deconstructed samples of Gaye’s Motown classics, Gazaway re-orchestrates the instrumentation into new productions within a similar framework. Carefully weaving Bey’s dense raps and Gaye’s soulful vocals over his new arrangements, the producer delivers a quality far closer to Gaye’s famous duets than that of a “mashup” album.

Stream below:

Watch Amerigo Gazaway and his former Gummy Soul partner Wally Clark talk about their respective starts in music and the art of collaborations.

RELATED

What If A Tribe Called Quest And The Pharcyde Did An Album?

“Bizarre Tribe” Creators Address Sony Music Cease & Desist [VIDEO]

How Does This D’Angelo & Beyonce “Rocket” Remix Feel? [AUDIO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

If Marvin Gaye & Mos Def Made An Album, “Yasiin Gaye” [DOWNLOAD] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jerry L. Barrow, Senior Editor Posted February 28, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: