Pharrell‘s new album, “G I R L,” might not drop until March 3, but you can listen to the entire album on iTunes for free now. He made the announcement that his album would be available for fans to stream via Twitter. The album contains features from heavyweights Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus and Daft Punk. With hit, “Happy,” making the cut, the album is sure to delight fans, old and new.

Thankful for the opportunity to share my new album with everyone. Listen to G I R L now on iTunes Radio. smarturl.it/GIRLitunes #GIRL—

Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) February 26, 2014

Stream the album here.

Stream Pharrell’s New Album ‘G I R L’ Here was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted February 27, 2014

