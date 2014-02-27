CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Stream Pharrell’s New Album ‘G I R L’ Here

Pharrell‘s new album, “G I R L,” might not drop until March 3, but you can listen to the entire album on iTunes for free now. He made the announcement that his album would be available for fans to stream via Twitter. The album contains features from heavyweights Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus and Daft Punk. With hit, “Happy,” making the cut, the album is sure to delight fans, old and new.

Stream the album here.

