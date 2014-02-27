Erykah Badu’s Vine Shows That She’s An Artist, But Not All That Sensitive About Her Ish

Celebrities love to make fun of themselves (well, some anyway), and Erykah Badu isn’t any different. She likes to have fun AND make fun of herself. When you combine that with clever camera tricks and displaying the family’s acting skills, it’s easy to see why Erykah’s vines are such a hit.

Take a look at the best of Erykah’s vines below!

The time she made a flip book, and it came out awesome

The time she lip synced a Spanish commercial.

The time her daughter never touched the purple ball

The time she turned into a puppetmaster

The time she found out she wasn’t a good cook

The time she made magic

