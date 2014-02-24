CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Jason Collins Makes Sports History

0 reads
Leave a comment

Jason Collins became the first openly gay athlete to actively play any sport after signing a 10 day contract with the NBA Brooklyn Nets.

His first game was versus the Los Angeles Lakers where he gave 11 minutes of work getting two rebounda and a steal in a 108-102 victory.

collins

Some critics believe the decision to sign Collins was for publicity, but Nets GM Billy King said in a statement:

“The decision to sign Jason was a basketball decision. We needed to increase our depth inside, and with his experience and size, we felt he was the right choice for a 10-day contract.”

See ESPN

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE KissRichmond On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Jason Collins Makes Sports History was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Jason Collins Makes History In NBA

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 2 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close