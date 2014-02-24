Jason Collins became the first openly gay athlete to actively play any sport after signing a 10 day contract with the NBA Brooklyn Nets.

His first game was versus the Los Angeles Lakers where he gave 11 minutes of work getting two rebounda and a steal in a 108-102 victory.

Some critics believe the decision to sign Collins was for publicity, but Nets GM Billy King said in a statement:

“The decision to sign Jason was a basketball decision. We needed to increase our depth inside, and with his experience and size, we felt he was the right choice for a 10-day contract.”

See ESPN

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Follow @kissrichmond

LIKE KissRichmond On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Jason Collins Makes Sports History was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted February 24, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: