Michael B. Jordan Couldn’t Care Less If You Don’t Like His ‘Fantastic Four’ Casting

Michael B. Jordan landed the role of a lifetime in Fox’s forthcoming reboot of Fantastic Four, but unfortunately some comic book fans are not happy about it.

The 27-year-old actor was cast to play The Human Torch, a character known for blond hair and blue eyes. After the big news was announced, more than a few racist critics took social media in digital rage. “I’m not racist, but don’t cast a Black guy to play a white super hero. Its just not right. That’s like going to a restaurant and asking for a coke. Is Pepsi ok? Only if monopoly money is ok for a tip,” one Twitter user wrote. Another asked, “Why is it okay when a Black actor is hired to play a white character, but they’d NEVER hire a white actor to play a Black character?”

To add fuel to the fire, Fox cast White actress Kate Mara to play Jordan’s sister in the film. “Getting somebody Black to play Johnny Storm & somebody white to play Susan Storm is the equivalent of getting a white guy to play Malcolm X,” another fan complained.

We are happy to report that the new BLACK Human Torch isn’t letting the negativity get him down. “They’re still going to go see it anyway,” Jordan told TMZ during a recent on-the-street interview.

Last summer, before he officially landed the role, Jordan addressed the casting rumors in a similar just-deal-with-with-it fashion.

“If it were to happen, would I shy away from the moment? Of course not. It would be really cool,” he told Huff Po Live. “I grew up reading comic books, being a big Marvel and DC fan, if I had the opportunity to play a role like that, of course I would. Like, who wouldn’t?”

“I don’t care if I was Asian or blue or brown or green or red,” he added. “It doesn’t matter.”

