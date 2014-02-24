Did Brandy & Ryan Press Called Off Their Engagement?

Brady accepted a NAACP Image Award at the non-televised ceremony in Los Angeles last night without her engagement ring. The Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series winner thanked God and her fans but left out manger-turned-fiancé Ryan Press.

According to TheYBF.com, this may be because the couple quietly parted ways. Allegedly after moving in together, the Brandy and Ryan decided to put their wedding plans on hold. “We’ve learned that Brandy & Ryan have decided to take a step back to re-evaluate their relationship,” the site reports. “And it’s very possible that after this mature and honest decision, they may rekindle their love again.”

An insider also revealed that Ryan, who popped the question to B in December 2012, may be dating someone new, a woman he reportedly met on a semi-blind date with a friend of a friend.

The “Put It Down” singer has yet to comment on her relationship status, but we do know she’s been rocking the ringless look at all of her events this month. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as more details arise. Hopefully they can work things out!

