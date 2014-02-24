Phaedra Parks Talks The Downsides Of Reality TV: ‘We’re Not Members Of SAG’

Phaedra Parks opened up about the realities of reality TV during a recent interview with UPSCALE. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta “ star, who graces the magazine’s March cover alongside Tameka Raymond and LaTavia Roberson, said the industry underpays and undervalues reality stars.

“We’re not members of SAG so it’s not like we’re getting benefits from replays,” the attorney explained. “We’re talents that aren’t being considered as actors, so their getting talent for a nominal fee.”

“They’ve found a way to make money and cut the cost on studios and productions so they’re making the largest profit with the least amount of residual,” she added.

After Phaedra spoke her piece, Usher’s ex-wife Tameka chimed in and revealed why she invited VH1 cameras into her home now.

“I’d previously received several offers to do a variety of different shows, but I’m all about timing,” the mother of four said. “No matter what people have reasoned were the best things for me, I know myself better than anybody. I know my family and I know my needs. The timing wasn’t right. Now, it’s better. People have begun to focus more on me as an individual, a mother, a business woman and I think that this new exercise of introduction to the world is meant to happen right now.”

Tameka will make her reality debut on “Atlanta Exes” this fall just like fellow cover star LaTavia.

“There is nothing I can say about how people are going to perceive me,” the former Destiny’s child member said of her first go-around. “I have to stay true to myself. I know who I am, I love who I am. As far as the reality [television] part goes, I’m being myself; I really can’t change that… I’m not going to try to change that.”

To Tameka and LaTavia, we wish you luck on your new ventures, and to Phaedra, maybe it’s time to step up and fight for reality-TV star rights. (Screen Actors Guild membership for all!)

