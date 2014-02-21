Rev. Jesse Jackson has lived an extraordinary life. Through his civil service, he’s met some of the world’s biggest leaders including Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela.

Rev. Jackson stopped by TUD’s studio and shared some fond memories of two of the biggest civil rights leaders the world will ever know. The best part about Jackson recounting tales of King and Mandela is they were also friends of his. He tells these stories from having been there with them on the front lines of the battle field.

Check out what Rev. Jesse Jackson had to say about Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela.

Your browser does not support iframes.

READ MORE HOT BLACK HISTORY MONTH COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Jesse Jackson Shares Stories Of His Time With Martin Luther King [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com