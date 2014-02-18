Kimora Lee Simmons Dating Birdman?

Kimora Lee Simmons loves Black men. She was formerly married to prominent businessman Russell Simmons and chocolate thespian Djimon Hounsou and it looks like the fabulous fashionista has her eyes on a new man. Kimora and Young Money honcho Birdman are rumored to be dating! Birdman added fuel to the fire when he posted a photo of he and Kimora on Instagram.

“S/O @officialkimora luv of my life Thanku 4everythang u did and do 4′me RICHGIRL RICHGANG,” he wrote. Birdman certainly has an affinity for Kimora ever since she appeared in his video “Get Your Shine On” and more recently “Tap Out.” Not to mention their flirtatious tweets to one another.

Kimora was rumored to be dating Tim Leissner but, in this industry…who knows.

PM BUZZ: Kimora Lee Simmons Dating Who?; R. Kelly Facing Jail Time? & More… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

