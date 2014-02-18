Saucy & Sweet: Kelis Gets Her Own Special On The Cooking Channel

Kelis recently announced on Twitter that she’s got her own cooking show, “Saucy & Sweet,” set to debut on February 26th at 8:30 pm on The Cooking Channel.
Happy to announce I will have my own special on the @CookingChannel!!! ow.ly/tIc6r—
KELIS (@iamkelis) February 17, 2014
Not only is Kelis a musical genius, she’s a culinary star. The “Bossy” songstress graduated from Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School in November 2013 and announced her line of sauces, “Feast.” Oh and let us not forget her newest album, also dedicated to her food obsession, affectionately called, “Food” (on the shelves on April 22 and is produced by TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek).
It’s safe to say Kelis is on a delicious ride to living her dream and it’s a beautiful journey to watch. After years of tasty innuendos in most of her catchy music (from “Milkshake” to “Tasty” to “Jerk Ribs,”), it’s time that we see her love of food manifested. Kelis’ obsession with food almost caused her to quit music in 2010. Personally, I am here for people combining their passions into one amazing dream.
Kelis told NME, “Between this and my second album I’d say this gives the best full picture about who I am and how I hear things. As much as I can escape from music, I can’t escape from myself and the way my brain works and the things that bring me joy. It’s about nourishment, feeding your body and replenishing and recharging with all the things that we live on, like music and food and love… It’s about acknowledging the quality in which you live, and sticking to that, so it’s about the food that we eat, the music we listen to, who we listen to it with…”
“Saucy and Sweet” will highlight Kelis’ best dishes and recipes, as well as give “an inside look at how she composes food with attitude.” If it’s one thing Kelis has, it’s attitude. From the moment a kaleidoscope-haired graced our TV screens, screaming about how much she hates her man, “right now,” we’ve known that she was a firecracker and certainly a force to be reckoned with.
From CookingChannel.com:
Music superstar and chef, Kelis Rogers, is about to drop her new album “Food” and it’s time to celebrate by hosting a dinner party for her inner circle. Kelis starts the day with her publicist to discuss the marketing strategy for the new album, and on her way home she swings by the local spice shop to grab some fresh, exotic spices for dinner. Back in the kitchen, Kelis joins forces with her friend, Robbi, to prepare a spectacular meal featuring jerk ribs, shrimp fricassee and goat cheese ice cream
