CLOSE
Image Awards
Home

Rickey Smiley On Being A Presenter At The 45th NAACP Image Awards [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Gary With Da Tea announced Rickey Smiley is set to present at the 45th NAACP Image Awards. Listen to the audio player to hear Rickey talk about being a presenter and tune in Feb. 22nd on TV One at 9pm ET!  

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: Why The NAACP Image Awards Best Film Category Is So Competitive [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: The 45th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Announced

RELATED: NAACP Under Fire For Having Rappers At “Image Awards”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley's Photo Album [PHOTOS]

85 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley's Photo Album [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley’s Photo Album [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley's Photo Album [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Rickey Smiley On Being A Presenter At The 45th NAACP Image Awards [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

45th NAACP Image Awards , Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , NAACP Image Awards , Rickey Smiley , Rickey Smiley NAACP Image Awards

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 2 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close