Jimmy Fallon & Will Smith Bust Stupid Dope Moves [VIDEO]

It was a big night for Jimmy Fallon this past Monday. Fallon took over hosting duties on “The Tonight Show.” And in his normal fashion, Jimmy had plenty of surprises for his big premiere.

For one of Jimmy Fallon’s big surprises, the comedian donned his best denim overalls and 90s pattern shirt and decided to perform the “Evolution of Hip-Hop Dancing.” The bigger surprise was Will Smith rocking the same outfit and performing the dance moves alongside the host. The pair went through dance moves like “The Carlton,” “The Cabbage Patch,” “The Robot” among others.

Smith and Fallon breezed through the dances in hilarious fashion with Smith finally walking off stage when Fallon started to get his twerk on.

Punch the play button and watch the hilarity ensue.

