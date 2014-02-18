Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga Sweat It Out For Valentine’s Day [VIDEO]

Superstar singer Jennifer Hudson has been hard at work putting the finishing touches on her upcoming third album. However, even she took a break to spend some quality time with her fiancée WWE wrestler David Otunga. The pair hung out at a Keith Sweat concert in Los Angeles where both were treated to a special surprise.

During Sweat’s performance, he setup a loveseat onstage for the celebrity couple. As the pair were enjoying the show from the best seat in the house, Sweat began singing his classic slow jam “Nobody.” Everybody knows that song is a duet between Keith Sweat and Athena Cage. However, Sweat surprised Hudson by pulling her out of her seat and making her sing Athena Cage’s verse.

Otunga just stood and smiled with love and adoration n his eyes as his future wife sang those sexy lyrics to him and the crowd. He also filmed the moment with his iPhone and gushed about the moment.

Despite not having all of the words committed to memory, J-Hud still made the duet great. Check the video of the impromptu duet below.

