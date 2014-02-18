Child Support Debt Could Put R. Kelly In Jail

Despite getting songwriting publishing checks hand over fist, singer-songwriter R. Kelly is still having financial issues, at least when it comes to paying child support. The R&B superstar is so far behind on child support payment s that he is facing being thrown behind bars.

According to reports, Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly has filed documents in a Chicago court alleging R. Kelly has not paid his court ordered amount of $20,833 for their three children. The new court filings come after R. Kelly finally paid of his hundred thousand dollar child support debt from last year.

The money isn’t R. Kelly’s only issue in this matter. Since he failed to appear at a November family court date, he must show up for the scheduled March 27th date or the judge could hold him in contempt of court which would net land him one to six months on lockdown.

A source close to the situation says, “The judge was clear in November that he wasn’t happy R. Kelly didn’t show up. His lawyer is worried the judge could lock Kelly up if he doesn’t show this time, but he can’t reach his client.”

Apparently, Kelly has a lot of people coming after him because he owes them money. It’s been said that plenty of the people who worked on his last album “Black Panties” haven’t gotten paid either. The hardest part about getting their money is finding R. Kelly because he’s been unreachable for some time.

