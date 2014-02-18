CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Hip-Hop’s Connection To The 2014 Sochi Olympics [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Do hip-hop and the 2014 Olympics have a connection? According to HeadKrack there is. Listen to Hip-Hop Spot in the audio player to find out how hip-hop is inspiring olympians to go hard! 

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Gabby Douglas On Upsetting Nicki Minaj, Life After The Olympics [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Chris Brown Helps Raise Money For The Special Olympics

RELATED: Top 10 Hottest Bodies At The 2012 Olympics

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Hip-Hop’s Connection To The 2014 Sochi Olympics [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Headkrack , Hip Hip Spot , Hip Hop Olympics , Olympics , Sochi Olympics

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 2 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close