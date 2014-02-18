CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Why Ciara Should Stop Hanging Out With Kim Kardashian [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Ciara and Kim Kardashian were spotted hanging out together and Gary With Da Tea is outraged about it! Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why he said Ciara should stop hanging out with Kim Kardashian. 

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: Ciara & Future Wedding Plans Revealed [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Future On How Ciara Gets Along With His Baby’s Mom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Ciara

Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump [PHOTOS]

Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Why Ciara Should Stop Hanging Out With Kim Kardashian [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

ciara , Ciara Kim Kardashian , Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , Kim Kardashian

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 2 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close