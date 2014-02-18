0 reads Leave a comment
Ciara and Kim Kardashian were spotted hanging out together and Gary With Da Tea is outraged about it! Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why he said Ciara should stop hanging out with Kim Kardashian.
Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
RELATED: Ciara & Future Wedding Plans Revealed [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Future On How Ciara Gets Along With His Baby’s Mom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump [PHOTOS]
5 photos Launch gallery
Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump [PHOTOS]
1. Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump1 of 5
2. ciara-jenny-mccarthy-instagram-20142 of 5
3. Ciara Confirms Pregnancy3 of 5
4. Ciara Shows The Bump Of Future's Baby4 of 5
5. Ciara Shows Baby Bump In NYC5 of 5
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!
Why Ciara Should Stop Hanging Out With Kim Kardashian [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
comments – add yours